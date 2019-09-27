|
|
Wesley Rupert Lane
1944-2019
Lane, Wesley Rupert. Born September 28th 1944 in Port Arthur, Texas. Died September 25th 2019 in San Antonio, Texas with his daughter and sister by his side. He was seventy – four years old. He is proceeded in death by his father, Wesley R. Lane, who volunteered for the war effort at the age of 30 and was member of The United States Army Air Corp. His father was killed in action on a day time air raid in Berlin, Germany before his birth. His wife and love of his life Patricia Pace Lane. His parents Willie Etta Marie "Bee" Davis and Woodrow Davis, Sr. and brother Roy A. Davis. He is survived by his daughter Dr. Shannon M. Lane of Huntsville, Texas. Son Wesley R. Lane Jr. of Huntsville, Texas and Step – daughter Raygen Worley of Beckley, West Virginia. His brother Woodrow Davis, Jr. and Sister and brother- in – law Debbie and Vernon Tschoepe as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. His special friend Peggy Sweeney and his two Dachshunds CoCo and Luca and a very old and senile cat, Mr. Robert J. "Bob" Cat.
Wesley grew up in Oak Forest, Houston, Texas. He was a 1962 graduate of St. Thomas High School and a 1968 graduate of The University of Houston (B.S. Psychology). He was a life-long supporter of Cougar athletics and was highly involved in Alumni activities for many years. Professionally Wesley was very engaged in the Insurance community state – wide and ran several profitable agencies in his working career. Following the death of his wife Pat in 2005, Wesley retired to Kerrville, Texas where he enjoyed fishing, exploring and walking in the parks of his beloved hill country. And avid gardener, Wesley made his own salsa's and canned various types of his own produce. He was proudest of his Texas heritage and studied Texas history with the precision of a full tenured professor. He loved to read.
Wesley's memorial mass will be held on Saturday September 28th at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville, Texas at 9:30 am Father David Wagner presiding. Following his funeral mass, his family will be receiving for his Irish wake at his home in Kerrville. After a 5-day battle with Pneumonia for which his daughter did not leave his side, the Lane family would like to send out a special Thank You to Dr. Simone Bridges and the team at Peterson Hospital in Kerrville and his ICU nursing team at Methodist Texsan Hospital in San Antonio. You're Dad's angles and we thank you so very much.
In lieu of flowers please send a donation in Wesley's name to either one of his favorite charities: St. Joseph's Indian School P.O. Box 326 Chamberlain, SD 57326 or Cal Farley's Boys Ranch 600 SW 11th Avenue Amarillo, Texas 79101.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 27, 2019