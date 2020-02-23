|
Whitman Fain Davis
1997-2020
Whitman "Whit" Fain Davis was born in Houston, Texas on the 17th of March, 1997, and died unexpectedly at home near Salt Lake City, Utah on Tuesday, the 18th of February, 2020. Whit attended River Oaks Baptist School from preschool to middle school and ultimately graduated from boarding school in Utah where his love of the outdoors flourished.
As a student at The University of Utah, Whit took every opportunity to explore the mountainous and remote areas of the majestic West while overlanding in his trusted Jeep. Since early childhood, he spent holidays with friends and family on the Bar Fork Bar Ranch in South Texas where he learned to hunt deer and dove, identify native wildlife, and enjoy the small town atmosphere around Tilden, Texas.
While generally reserved in nature, Whit could be boisterous and exuberant while watching and cheering on his favorite teams. He enjoyed all sports but his affinity for baseball was expressed in a near-encyclopedic recall of player and game-related statistics.
To say that Whit will be missed is a massive understatement. His grieving family includes his parents, Barbara Snow Fain Davis and Lance Harrison Davis; and siblings, Natalie Snow, Parker Harrison and George Wythe Davis, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends are invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon to eight o'clock in the evening on Friday, the 28th of February, 2020, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston. Following a private burial at Glenwood Cemetery, a memorial service is to be conducted at half-past two o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, the 29th of February at River Oaks Baptist Church, 2300 Willowick Road in Houston.
For those desiring, contributions can be made to Second Nature, 382 West Main Street, Duchesne, Utah, 84021 or to a .
Please visit Whitman's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolences may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020