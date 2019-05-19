Wilbert John "W.J." Mechura Jr.

1935-2019

Wilbert John "W.J." Mechura, Jr., passed away on May 14, 2019 in Sugar Land, Texas at the age of 84. W.J. was born on March 8, 1935 in Houston, Texas to Wilbert John, Sr. and Martha Mechura. He was preceded in death by his parents Wilbert John Mechura, Sr. and Martha E. Mechura and his brother Gerald Mechura. W.J. is survived by his wife of 61 years Vauna Lee Mechura; his daughter Anneliese Hutchins of Houston and her husband Rick; his son Wilbert John "Trey" Mechura, III of Katy, Texas and his wife Julie; and his twin sister Sandra (Mechura) Youngblood of Houston. W.J. is also survived by his 3 grandchildren Daniel Hutchins, Taylor Mechura and Matthew Mechura. W. J. graduated from St. Thomas High School in 1953. He attended the University of Texas in Austin. He served in the Army at Ft. Lewis in Washington from 1958-1960. He married Vauna Lee Root on April 12, 1958. W. J. began his career in 1960 in Hospital Administration in Houston at St. Luke's Hospital. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, photography, wood working, baking, just to name a few. A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, May 24th at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church, 806 Thompson Rd., Richmond, Texas 77469. The service will be officiated by Rev. Paul Wehner; a reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in W.J.'s memory to Calvary Episcopal Church.