Wilbur Gaskamp
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wilbur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilbur Lee Gaskamp
1938-2020
Wilbur Lee Gaskamp entered eternal life with God in Heaven on June 1, 2020. Wilbur was born on September 4, 1938 in Brenham, Texas to Gus and Louise (Haarmeyer) Gaskamp. When he was six months old, the family moved to Houston, where his dad worked in the War effort.
After graduating from Reagan High School in Houston, Wilbur attended Texas Lutheran College in Seguin on a basketball scholarship. Upon graduating, he was drafted into the US military and served two years in Korea. Returning to Texas, he started his teaching/coaching career at Tomball High School. He then moved to the Houston Independent School District to the newly built Sharpstown Junior/Senior High School and later finished his coaching career at Lee High School.
Wilbur was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church in Elgin, where he generously volunteered his time and talents. In retirement, he loved spending time with his family and golfing with his "Rabbit Run" buddies at Tennwood Golf Club in Hockley.
Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sons, Eric Gaskamp and wife Monica, and Scott Gaskamp and wife Ashley; his grandchildren, Ryland Gaskamp, Adelyn Gaskamp, and Easton Gaskamp; his sisters, Margie Moerbe and husband Steve, and Henrietta Pryor and husband Jim.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10 at Grace Lutheran Church in Elgin, with Rev. Carl Roth officiating.
The family requests that memorial gifts be directed to Grace Lutheran Church, 801 W. 11th St., Elgin, Texas 78621.
For more information visit http://www.providencejonesfuneralhome.com/obituary/wilbur-gaskamp

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home - Elgin
604 Highway 95 North
Elgin, TX 78621
512-281-2340
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
28 entries
June 6, 2020
Coach Gaskamp was a great teacher and coach at Robert E Lee. He helped us when girls basketball was a new sport, helping with various skills we all needed. Rest easy Coach, you had an impact on many, many students.
Karen Abbott
Student
June 6, 2020
God Bless the Gaskamp family. I worked with Wilbur at Robert E Lee HS in 1999. It was my first teaching job and Coach Gaskamp took time out to teach me the ropes. He never complained, enjoyed educating, and always led by example. Thank you for showing me how to be a professional. Rest in Peace!
Todd Holmes
Coworker
June 6, 2020
Take Your Rest Coach Gaskamp Thanks for the Memories Once a General always a General C/O 88
Tiffany Quinton
Teacher
June 5, 2020
May you rest in eternal peace
John Duarte
Acquaintance
June 5, 2020
Rest In Peace Coach!!! I enjoyed my years coaching with you at Lee High School!
Rowland Steptoe
Coworker
June 4, 2020
Coach was a great Man. Inspired lives of many young athletes!
My coach 1981 9-1 freshman Lee Generals
Lyle Milstead
Student
June 4, 2020
My condolences to the family. He was not my coach but I enjoyed him as my Teacher. Thank You Coach Gaskamp.
N Cervantes
Student
June 4, 2020
rest easy, coach....thank you.
Sherryl Thomas
Student
June 4, 2020
Rest In Peace Mr. Gaskamp . Prayers to Your Family and to all that were blessed to have known You. God Bless.
Johnny and Marchelle Sutton
Acquaintance
June 4, 2020
Rest In Peace Coach. I feel very fortunate to be coached by you and later to coach with you. You were truly one of the BEST.
Jorge Garza
June 4, 2020
My condolences to you and the family. He coached me at R.E. Lee. He gave me the green light to shoot basketball which was awesome. Rest in peace coach.
Marcan Parham
Teacher
June 4, 2020
Frank and Trudy Simon
Acquaintance
June 4, 2020
He was a very kind and welcoming person to me and my husband.
Tracey Simmons
Acquaintance
June 4, 2020
I have good memories of Coach getting us fired up for football practice. I have nothing but fond memories.
John Jennings
Student
June 4, 2020
Our prayers to all the family. Rest in peace, friend.
Donnie & Diane Cannon
Friend
June 4, 2020
RIP Coach. A dear friend and a wonderful man. Love to Betty, Scott, and Eric
MICHAEL F FERGUS
June 4, 2020
"Coach" was an inspirational leader and a fierce competitor. Even after 30 years, I can still hear him calling my name when I am tired, feeling beat and on the verge of quitting. He was a good man, and there is no telling how many thousands of people he affected in their lives..... most importantly, the "swat" he gave me for making a D in a class was life changing... Good bye Coach. May you Shelter in the Hand of the Creator, and may the Last Embrace of the Mother welcome you Home.
James Hudson
Student
June 4, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to the Gaskamp Family. May our heavenly Father surround you with His arms of comfort and give you His peace.
Darrell and Dorothy Schepmann
Teacher
June 4, 2020
My sincere condolences to coach Gaskamps family. He was a sweet man and I was his student at Robert E. Lee HS in the early 80s.
May he Rest In Peace.
Sandra Vega
Student
June 4, 2020
Praying God's comfort and peace for all of you.
John & Bonnie Austin
Acquaintance
June 4, 2020
My condolences on the loss of your father, brother, cousin, and friend. I have fond memories of time spent with Wilbur. When Greg & I were dating, Wilbur would occasionally join us for Houston Astros games, so it was a chance for me to get to know more about the extended family I would eventually join. Once when we were vacationing in Houston to visit my dad, we experienced an emergency situation with my dad. I will always be grateful for his family stepping in an on short notice to take our sons for a weekend to their lake house, while we dealt with the emergency. Carol Zischang Gaskamp (spouse of cousin Greg Gaskamp)
Carol Gaskamp
Family
June 3, 2020
Praying for you and your family. Wilbur was a great guy.
Krista Foster
June 3, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with your entire family. Coach Gaskamp was a great coach and teacher for us at Robert E Lee
Todd Glazer
Student
June 3, 2020
My prayers and condolences to the family. I know Coach Gaskamp from Sharpstown Jr and Robert E Lee Sr High. Great man and coach.
Tremaine Jones
Student
June 3, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Mike & Marilyn Tuley
Family
June 3, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this difficult time. God Bless
Love y'all
Mike & Marilyn Tuley
Family
June 3, 2020
Betty, Eric and Scott, my thoughts and prayers are with you during this time of sorrow. Wilbur was a wonderful man and I will cherish all the memories I have of him and your family.May God give you the strength to see you through your grief. I loved Wilbur and I love all of you very much. Mickey
Mickey Balcerowicz
Friend
June 3, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Paul and Sandra Mogonye
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved