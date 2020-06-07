My condolences on the loss of your father, brother, cousin, and friend. I have fond memories of time spent with Wilbur. When Greg & I were dating, Wilbur would occasionally join us for Houston Astros games, so it was a chance for me to get to know more about the extended family I would eventually join. Once when we were vacationing in Houston to visit my dad, we experienced an emergency situation with my dad. I will always be grateful for his family stepping in an on short notice to take our sons for a weekend to their lake house, while we dealt with the emergency. Carol Zischang Gaskamp (spouse of cousin Greg Gaskamp)



