Wilbur Lee Gaskamp
1938-2020
Wilbur Lee Gaskamp entered eternal life with God in Heaven on June 1, 2020. Wilbur was born on September 4, 1938 in Brenham, Texas to Gus and Louise (Haarmeyer) Gaskamp. When he was six months old, the family moved to Houston, where his dad worked in the War effort.
After graduating from Reagan High School in Houston, Wilbur attended Texas Lutheran College in Seguin on a basketball scholarship. Upon graduating, he was drafted into the US military and served two years in Korea. Returning to Texas, he started his teaching/coaching career at Tomball High School. He then moved to the Houston Independent School District to the newly built Sharpstown Junior/Senior High School and later finished his coaching career at Lee High School.
Wilbur was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church in Elgin, where he generously volunteered his time and talents. In retirement, he loved spending time with his family and golfing with his "Rabbit Run" buddies at Tennwood Golf Club in Hockley.
Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sons, Eric Gaskamp and wife Monica, and Scott Gaskamp and wife Ashley; his grandchildren, Ryland Gaskamp, Adelyn Gaskamp, and Easton Gaskamp; his sisters, Margie Moerbe and husband Steve, and Henrietta Pryor and husband Jim.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10 at Grace Lutheran Church in Elgin, with Rev. Carl Roth officiating.
The family requests that memorial gifts be directed to Grace Lutheran Church, 801 W. 11th St., Elgin, Texas 78621.
For more information visit http://www.providencejonesfuneralhome.com/obituary/wilbur-gaskamp
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.