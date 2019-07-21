Home

Wilda Imogene Jatzlau left this world Friday, July 5, 2019 at her home in Katy, TX at the age of 76. She was born Wilda Imogene Simmons, April 20, 1943 to Lois Vivian Parker and Jake Dean Simmons in Navarro County, TX. Survived by: children William "Bubba" Hines his wife Jessica, April Erickson her husband Jon, Julie Meyer, Jim Hannah and his wife Carlene; one brother Billy Simmons and grandchildren Damen, Riley, Katie, Kenna and Kenny who she loved with all her heart. Wilda was preceded in death by; her husband James, parents, two sisters and her loving grandson Samuel Hines. Memorial services will be held at Westland Baptist Church at 1407 W. Grand Parkway S., Katy, TX 77494 on Saturday August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 21, 2019
