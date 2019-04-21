Wilda Ruth Fisher Newbrough

1936-2019

Wilda Ruth Fisher Newbrough, 82 years old passed away in Spicewood, TX April 12, 2019. She was born on July 6, 1936, in Houston, TX to her parents were Vivian Rudin and William Oxford and later "Pete" Fisher.

Wilda holds an A.A. degree from Wharton County Jr. College and a B.S. from The UT, Austin with degree in speech and education. She achieved her M.A. in drama and speech from SHSU.

Wilda was a teacher for over 47 years. She volunteered with GSA as scout/troop leader for over 25 years, was a member of the Kiwanis Club, a member of Daughters of the King, an ardent Episcopalian and Democrat. Wilda loved to sing, sew, quilt, and root for the longhorns.

Wilda was married to Dan Newbrough for 51 years before he passed in April 2011. Wilda is survived by two daughters, Danna Hancock, her husband Karl Hancock of Spicewood, TX and Mary Kathryn Osborne, and her husband John Osborne of Montclair, NJ, 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Susie Fisher Fletcher of Kerrville, TX, and her brother, Richard Fisher of Richmond, TX. Wilda was predeceased by her parents, and her brother, Robert Fisher.

Memorial Service: Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 4613 Highway 3, Dickinson, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00am. Donations can be made to Foundation https://ww5.komen.org/. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary