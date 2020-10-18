Wiley Lyons Mossy, Jr.
1923-2020
Wiley Lyons Mossy, Jr. died of natural causes at his home in Houston, on Wednesday, the 14th of October, surrounded by his family, at the age of 97.
He was born on the 30th of January 1923, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of Marguerite and Wiley Mossy.
Wiley graduated from Jesuit High School and Tulane University. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy in World War II in the Pacific Theater, where he adopted his motto that he lived with, "an angel on the yardarm."
Wiley was married to Jane Alice Potts for 60 years. They lived in New Orleans until 1970, at which time they relocated to Houston. Wiley was a lifelong car dealer, with businesses in New Orleans, Houston, and San Diego.
Wiley was a man of deep faith, strong principles and quiet generosity.
Wiley was predeceased by his parents, his wife, his son, Wiley III and grandsons Chad Kelly and John Mossy. He is survived by his sons Philip and his wife Julie, David and his wife Lisa, Peter and his wife Sandy, and his daughters, Carol York and her husband Skipper, and Beth Watt and her husband Jim; 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and two great, great-grandchildren.
The family gathered for a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, which was followed by a Rite of Committal at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Wiley's name be directed to MD Anderson Cancer Center, c/o the Development Office, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, Texas, 77210.
