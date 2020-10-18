1/1
Wiley Lyons Mossy Jr.
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wiley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wiley Lyons Mossy, Jr.
1923-2020
Wiley Lyons Mossy, Jr. died of natural causes at his home in Houston, on Wednesday, the 14th of October, surrounded by his family, at the age of 97.
He was born on the 30th of January 1923, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of Marguerite and Wiley Mossy.
Wiley graduated from Jesuit High School and Tulane University. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy in World War II in the Pacific Theater, where he adopted his motto that he lived with, "an angel on the yardarm."
Wiley was married to Jane Alice Potts for 60 years. They lived in New Orleans until 1970, at which time they relocated to Houston. Wiley was a lifelong car dealer, with businesses in New Orleans, Houston, and San Diego.
Wiley was a man of deep faith, strong principles and quiet generosity.
Wiley was predeceased by his parents, his wife, his son, Wiley III and grandsons Chad Kelly and John Mossy. He is survived by his sons Philip and his wife Julie, David and his wife Lisa, Peter and his wife Sandy, and his daughters, Carol York and her husband Skipper, and Beth Watt and her husband Jim; 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and two great, great-grandchildren.
The family gathered for a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, which was followed by a Rite of Committal at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Wiley's name be directed to MD Anderson Cancer Center, c/o the Development Office, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, Texas, 77210.
Please visit Wiley's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
7137893005
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 17, 2020
Such a kind sweet man, as we're his sons. This was my very first job-pbx operator while going to UofH, 1978-1979. I loved going to work for Trudy, and this great family at Mossy Oldsmobile. He was definitely an involved man in his business. Prayers for peace and comfort to his family. RIP Mr. Mossy.. denise dement robinson
Denise D Robinson
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved