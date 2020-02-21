|
|
Wilford Henry Stubblefield
1928-2020
October 2, 1928 –
February 14, 2020
Beloved husband, devoted father, cherished brother, respected colleague, Wilford Henry Stubblefield was born in Grapeland, Texas on October 2, 1928 to Isaac Henry Stubblefield and Fannie Ula Campbell. The third of twelve children born to Isaac and Fannie, he showed early in life the spirit of love and sacrifice that would mark his ninety-one year journey.
While in Grapeland, he lived and worked the fields on the Murray Farm alongside other family members. He was later, in amusement, to speak often of his distress about having to "plow the new ground," a task he deemed an especially arduous assignment. He was only infrequently able to get to the colored school in Grapeland as it was located 20 miles from where the family resided. He recalled the perilous trips on buses that often broke down on the hilly, rutted, unpaved roads. As a consequence, he and his siblings often had to be late for classes or miss school altogether.
At an early age, Wilford sensed that his parents were struggling financially with such a large family. Out of an extraordinary sense of duty, he asked his father if he could drop out of school to relocate to Houston in order to find gainful employment. When his father agreed to this plan, Wilford joined his brother Elbert and Elbert's wife Erma in Houston, found a job, and started saving money for his parents. After a short time, he decided to join the U.S. Army to send his military pay home to his parents. This generous act was to be only the beginning of his life of dedication and selflessness.
Unfortunately, it was 1948 when he enlisted and the Korean War was to begin soon. After basic training at Fort Riley, Kansas, Wilford injured his wrist and was delayed in departing for Korea with his company - a delay that probably saved his life as many in his original company were killed in combat. After resuming and completing his training, he was sent to Camp Drake in Tokyo, Japan, and then on to Korea where he was involved in fierce combat.
The pride that he felt from his military service marked the rest of his life as he returned to the family, now entirely relocated to Houston. He eventually received his GED, found employment in the petroleum industry and later privately with Mr. and Mrs. William S. Kilroy of Houston, owners of the Kilroy Company of Texas.
Upon the conclusion of his Army career, Wilford had met a young teacher named Irma Jean Reynolds of Mexia, Texas.
They married and to their union were born two children: Brenda Stubblefield Conway and Kenneth John Stubblefield.
Wilford accepted Christ at an early age and has been a devoted member of Jones Memorial United Methodist Church for over 50 years. He has served on many committees and ministries including Partners Linked in Prayer, United Methodist Men, Trustees and the Building Committee.
Throughout his life, Wilford remained a devoted family member on whom his wife, children, grandchildren and extended family relied. Dependable, caring, and wise, he leaves to mourn him family, friends and co-workers who treasure the time they had with him: his wife, Irma; children Brenda Conway and Kenneth Stubblefield; grandchildren Jeremy Brown and Jason Conway; grand daughter-in-law Crystal Brown; brothers Arnold and Clarence Stubblefield( Elbert, Chester, Ruben and Albert preceded him in death); sisters Atherine Hicks, Nora Wilson, Ozella Raymond, Azella Donato and Ruth Simmons; former employer Jeanie Kilroy; and members of Jones United Memorial Methodist Church.
President Barack Obama honored Wilford's service, calling him a "war hero" when he presented him with his personal Presidential Challenge Coin. The meeting with President Obama was one the highlights of Wilford's life.
There will be a visitation on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10:00am to 11:00am at Jones Memorial United Methodist Church 2504 Almeda Genoa St., Houston, TX 77047. The Celebration of Life Services will begin at 11am following the visitation at the Church. Pastor Kenneth Levingston, officiating. The interment will follow at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2020