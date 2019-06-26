Dr. Wilfred O. Dietrich

1924-2019

Dr. Wilfred Oscar Dietrich, 95, devoted husband, lifelong educator, and ardent civic leader, died on June 22, 2019.

Visitation with family and friends will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27th at Brenham Memorial Chapel. Wilfred's memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 28th at the Dr. Bobbie Morrow Dietrich Memorial Amphitheatre at Hohlt Park with Rev. Charles Stark, Rev. Glen Schoeneberg, and Rev. Patricia Dietrich officiating. A celebration of life reception at the Blinn College Student Center will follow the memorial service.

Wilfred was born to Oscar and Lillie Meinecke Dietrich on May 22, 1924, on the family farm outside of Burton, Texas. Wilfred completed eight grades at Harmon School in 1937, and graduated from Burton High School in 1941.

In 1943, Wilfred earned an Associate degree from Blinn College. Furthering his education, he earned dual Bachelor and Master degrees in English, mathematics, and history from Sam Houston State University. Wilfred earned his Ph.D. in English and curriculum instructions from East Texas State University, now Texas A&M University – Commerce.

Wilfred began his teaching career at County Line School, and then taught for the Burton Independent School District for 16 years. Afterwards, he was a professor at Blinn College for 42 years, including forty years as chairman for the Humanities Department.

Wilfred was a lifelong member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Burton. He contributed more than 25 years to Scouting and served more than 60 years on the Brenham Maifest Board. For more than 20 years, Wilfred volunteered at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum. He was a longtime member of the Lion's Club.

Wilfred helped found the Brenham Heritage Museum, and served as chair of the Washington County Chapter of the Texas Historical Commission. He was an organizer and president of the Arts Council of Washington County which brought in artists for the enjoyment of the community. He was a significant supporter of the Brenham Children's Chorus, Simon Theatre Project, Senior Citizen Center, and the University of Texas Communication Building.

He was well known throughout Washington County for his commitment to service and historic preservation. Wilfred was honored by Sam Houston State University in 2013 as a distinguished alumnus for his community service and work to conserve local history.

Wilfred Dietrich was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Lillie Dietrich; and his wife, Bobbie Dietrich. He is survived by his sister, Nevi Lauter of Brenham; brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Virginia Dietrich of Houston; a niece, Laurey Nickerson of Katy; a nephew, Larry Dietrich, and his wife, Patricia of Brenham; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family wishes gifts in Wilfred's honor to be directed to: Sam Houston State University, Dr. Wilfred O. Dietrich Endowment Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 2537, Huntsville, Texas, 77341-2537.

Services are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer St., Brenham, TX 77833. 969.836.3611 Tributes may be shared at www.BrenhamMemorialChapel.com. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary