Will David Richmond, Jr.

1941-2019

Our dearly loved husband, daddy and grandpa, Will David Richmond Jr. finished His work here on earth and was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ during the early morning hours of Saturday, February 23, 2019 while sleeping peacefully at his favorite place - his fishing spot in Sargent, Texas. Will was preceded in death by two brothers and his parents.

Will was born on a farm in McAllen, Texas on January 7, 1941 and began dating his beloved wife, Sharon Louise Bartels in September 1958. Will studied engineering at Texas A&I and in his final year, he and Sharon married in September 1964. They moved to Houston where Will worked in the gas compression business for 55 years.

Will and Sharon had two children, Will David Richmond III and Elizabeth Louise Richmond. Will's family grew in joy with the addition of his son-in-law, Elizabeth's husband, Bob Killinger in 1995. This joy multiplied with the births of his precious grandchildren, Jordan Elizabeth Killinger, William David Killinger and Caroline Grace Louise Killinger who loved their Greepa with all their hearts.

Will loved the Lord and was a hard-working, wise, generous gentleman and protector of the family and will be missed dearly by his wife and immediate family as well as his brother, Herb Richmond and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made in his honor to Christ Memorial Lutheran (www.christmemorialhouston.church) where he worshipped or Lutheran High North (www.lutheranhighnorth.org), where his three grandchildren attend/plan to attend.

We love you, Greepa and will see you again in heaven.

A memorial service celebrating Will's life will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church, 14200 Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77079. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to leave words of condolence for the family. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019