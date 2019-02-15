Lt. Col. Willa Ray Podgornoff

1946-2019

Willa Ray Podgornoff, 72, of Houston passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Ms. Podgornoff was born October 29, 1946 in Port Arthur, TX to Dorothy and J.P. Clark. She is survived by her children, Edward P. Podgornoff, Dorothy Podgornoff, Irena Podgornoff Savides, Matthew Podgornoff; her brother, William R. Clark as well as extended family and friends.

Willa grew up in Nederland, TX and attended Texas Women's University where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She later attended Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, WA and earned a Masters Degree. After college Willa joined the United States Army in 1970 as a Lieutenant and retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. She served her country both stateside and overseas in Vietnam, Okinawa and Korea as a registered nurse and officer for twenty-one years. After retiring from the armed service, she continued to practice nursing in different capacities for many years.

Willa enjoyed traveling, building miniature houses and spending time with her family. She was a loving and caring person who had the heart of a servant. She adored her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Willa was loved by those who knew her and will be greatly missed.

A Memorial Service celebrating Willa's life will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Rd. Houston, TX 77056. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to St. Martin's Episcopal Church or the University of Houston Medical School in Willa's name. Lt. Col. Podgornoff will be laid to rest with Military honors in Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches, TX at a later date. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to leave words of condolence for the family.