William Andrew Allen

1947-2019

William Andrew Allen, 71, passed away on April 21, 2019, with his family by his side. Born in Memphis, Tennessee October 13, 1947, Andy spent his childhood in Collierville and Memphis, the eldest of four siblings. Upon graduating from Memphis University School, he came to Rice University, making life-long friends, and later graduating from the University of Texas School of Law.

Survived by his wife of forty-five years, Kathleen, Andrew had two children, Travis and wife Lyra of The Woodlands, and Megan and husband Martin Kareithi of Austin. Andrew's three grandsons, Cartwright, Cole, and Judah, were the light of his life. Andy is also survived by his sister Alice Allen and brother A. Alexander Allen, both of Memphis, TN. He was preceded in death by his brother, Albert Allen. Andy was always surrounded by a large, loving extended family and a circle of treasured friends.

A champion of justice, Andy had an interesting professional career, practicing law in Houston and Galveston. He loved to tell stories of his days with the FDIC during the 1980's banking crisis. A mid-life career change led him to teaching high school English where he was affectionately known as 'Pops Allen.' Later Andy worked as an attorney for the Texas Education Agency from 2006-2015.

Andy loved family, friends, golf, genealogy, reading, live music, traveling, and all things Scottish. A life-long Democrat, he loved and welcomed all people into his life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . A memorial service will be held June 15 at 1:00 pm at University Presbyterian Church, Austin, TX where he was a member.