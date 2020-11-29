1/1
William Balusek
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Charles Balusek
1940-2020
William Charles (Bill) Balusek passed away November 17, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born in Holland, Texas to Ben L. Balusek and La Verne Hill Balusek, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Martha Evans Balusek. He grew up in Dallas and graduated from W.W. Samuel High School as valedictorian of his class. He earned his BFA and MFA degrees from Texas Christian University. He served in the U.S. Army Security Agency in Turkey, the US, and Vietnam. He was a member of the faculty at San Jacinto College in Pasadena, Texas, where he taught studio art and art history. He exhibited his own artwork in galleries in Ft. Worth, San Antonio, and Houston. He retired to Huntsville, Texas. Bill loved plants, music, bridge, travel and his friends, many of whom are former students. As a soldier, a union man, a Democrat and a friend, he faced the world with great courage. His sense of humor was a joy to all. There will be no service at this time. for those wishing to make a memorial contribution. donations can be sent to The Good Shepherd Mission, 1005 Martin Luther King Drive, Huntsville, Texas 77340, or to a charity of your choice. Messages of condolences may be left at waller.thornton.huntsville@gmail.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waller-Thornton Funeral Home - Huntsville, LLP
672 FM 980
Huntsville, TX 77320
(936) 295-4330
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Waller-Thornton Funeral Home - Huntsville, LLP

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved