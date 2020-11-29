William Charles Balusek
1940-2020
William Charles (Bill) Balusek passed away November 17, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born in Holland, Texas to Ben L. Balusek and La Verne Hill Balusek, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Martha Evans Balusek. He grew up in Dallas and graduated from W.W. Samuel High School as valedictorian of his class. He earned his BFA and MFA degrees from Texas Christian University. He served in the U.S. Army Security Agency in Turkey, the US, and Vietnam. He was a member of the faculty at San Jacinto College in Pasadena, Texas, where he taught studio art and art history. He exhibited his own artwork in galleries in Ft. Worth, San Antonio, and Houston. He retired to Huntsville, Texas. Bill loved plants, music, bridge, travel and his friends, many of whom are former students. As a soldier, a union man, a Democrat and a friend, he faced the world with great courage. His sense of humor was a joy to all. There will be no service at this time. for those wishing to make a memorial contribution. donations can be sent to The Good Shepherd Mission, 1005 Martin Luther King Drive, Huntsville, Texas 77340, or to a charity of your choice
. Messages of condolences may be left at waller.thornton.huntsville@gmail.com