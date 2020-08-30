William (Bill) Barkley
1929-2020
William (Bill) Ernest Barkley Jr, 90, of Alvarado Texas peacefully left this world on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 7:04 a.m.
He was a long-standing member of the Fort Worth Optimists and participated in the Youth Baseball program.
He was the Number 1 fan of the Burleson Elks and could be found in the stands of every athletic event.
He was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church.
He loved his children and their spouses: Donna and Steve Koenig, Jan and Jim Fry, Gary Barkley, Dayna and Gene Bird and Jill and Randy Steele.
He was the proud grandfather of 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and numerous honorary grandchildren who also called him Granddad.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dixie, his son Mickey, grandchildren Daniel and Emily and great grandson Jaycen.
Service times are Visitation at Mountain Valley Funeral Home from 6 – 8 PM Tuesday Sept. 1, 2020 and service will be at Bethesda Baptist Church 10 am Wed. Sept. 2, 2020
Due to Covid -19, seating at the church will be limited. The service will be live-streamed on You Tube and on his Facebook page.
The family requests that no flowers be sent. Instead, please honor Bill by donations to Optimist of Fort Worth, Youth Fund, Inc, P.O. Box 101163, Fort Worth 76185 or a charity of your choice
.