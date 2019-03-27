William Loring "Bill" Barron, Jr.

1932-2019

William (Bill) Loring Barron, Jr., age 87, born January 15, 1932 in Waco, Texas. He graduated from Waco High School in 1949 and married his school sweetheart, Cherry Joyce Jones in 1953.

He was a triple-major graduate cum laude from Baylor University in 1953. President, Phi Delta Phi; member Delta Sigma Pi; ROTC; Alpha Chi; First Families; Baylor Bards Choral Group. Worked as Tax Advisor to California for Exxon Property Tax for 39 years. He received WSPA/WOGA award for outstanding service to the petroleum industry. Bill was a Special Agent for OSI, Lt. Colonel, USAF retired 1983; awarded the Distinguished Service Medal.

His most cherished award: Father of the Year from his sons in 1975. Baptist since 1939. Sunday School teacher, Choir, Yokeman, Ordained Deacon of Willow Meadows Baptist Church.

Historian - Author of "Historic Hotels of Texas Before 1900".

Preceded in death by parents William L. Barron, Sr. and Thelma Wright Barron; wife's parents Ira and Ida Jones and Travis and Berneice Kelley.

Survived by wife Joyce Jones Barron; four sons and their families: Dr. Larry Barron (Delayne), children Gregory (Melanie), their son Samuel; Kayla Barron, Kara (Austin) Lacy, all of Phoenix, AZ; Rev. Randy Barron (Charlotte) of Resaca, GA, children Jordan (Andrew) McIntosh, Liam and Harvey, Caleb Barron, Morgan City, LA, and Hayley Barron, Kansas City, MO; Jeffrey (Cheryl) Barron, Bluff Dale, TX, children Angela (Jody) Gallant, North Richland Hills, Brian Barron, Oklahoma City, OK; David James Barron, Houston, TX, sister-in-law Margaret Barron, Killeen, TX, brother-in-law Gene Kelley, Houston, TX; and many nephews, nieces and dear cousins.

Bill was called into the Air Force 1957-1959, leaving his job at Exxon USA temporarily. He was stationed at Langley AFB, Virginia. They attended Memorial Baptist Church, Hampton, VA. Not only at FBC, Waco, TX, but at Memorial Baptist, VA, Bill sang solos in Sunday School and church, and Joyce accompanied him on the piano.

When they returned to Houston in 1959, they joined Willow Meadows Baptist Church near their home in Westbury. Bill became Superintendent of the 16-year-old Sunday School Department and Joyce taught a class of 16-year-old girls for eleven years. They both sang in the Sanctuary Choir where Bill sang solos. Joyce directed a choir of 7-year-olds, and Bill assisted her. They were members of WMBC for 52 years before moving to Sugar Land.

They wrote and performed humorous skits at WMBC. They loved to make people laugh. They were devoted members of their Sunday School classes, and Bill taught a Men's Bible Class. After 52 years at Willow Meadows church, they joined Christ United Methodist Church closer to their home.

Some of the happiest times for them were the weddings of their sons, and subsequent births of their 8 grandchildren who brought great joy into their lives. The ultimate time of their lives was their 50th wedding anniversary in 2003.

Bill and Joyce were season subscribers to Houston Grand Opera, the Alley Theatre, Theatre Under the Stars, Houston Symphony Pops, Company On Stage, Theatre Southwest, Theatre Suburbia and Cast Theatrical.

Bill and Joyce traveled across the U.S. with their sons, and in 1980 started seeing foreign lands, completing journeys to over 90 countries.

