William Bartosh

1961-2020

Our beloved Will or Willie, age 59, went home to his Lord and Savior on November 11, 2020. He was loved by all who knew him and everything that defines a good man: Spiritual, Loving, Kind, Generous, Dependable and Hardworking. A man who deeply loved his family, enjoyed the country and spending quiet time at home. He is survived by Julia, his loving wife of 28 years, sons Jason and Nicholas, daughter Angela and daughter-in-law Karman Bartosh, who is expecting his first grandchild in June 2021. Son of JoAnn Bartosh and previously departed Bernard "Ben" Bartosh. Sisters, Donna Chambers & husband Gary, Terry Christopher & husband Philip, Brenda Mangham & husband Brian. Mother-in-law Ida Jones, Sister-in-law Tonja Gentz, Brothers-in-law Richard, Douglas, David & James Jones, as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and friends. A celebration of life is planned for his birthday in July 2021 in the hopes more family & friends can attend. Details will be announced closer to the date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to the family or to Houston Faith Church, 5757 N. Eldridge Pkwy, Houston TX 77041.

Your life was a Blessing, Your memory a Treasure, You're loved beyond Words & Missed beyond Measure, I'll see you in Heaven my love, Julia.



