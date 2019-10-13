|
|
WILLIAM HENRY "BILL" BAUERKEMPER, JR.
1934-2019
January 14, 1934 –
October 5, 2019
Bill was born in Houston, TX to Grace Truelock and William Henry Bauerkemper, Sr. In 1954 he enlisted in the US Army. Later that year, he married J. Ann Richardson. After his discharge from the Army, his wife and newborn son, Bill III, moved back to Houston, Texas where he started his sales career with Del Monte Foods, Inc. During his time with Del Monte he worked extensively with sales to the U.S. Military and he received several promotions. In 1977 he relocated to San Antonio, Texas with his family when he became Regional Director of Military Sales. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, J. Ann, his children, Bill III, Matt and Anilisa (Boo) and 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, October 15th at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
FUNERAL SERVICE
WEDNESDAY,
OCTOBER 16, 2019
11:00 AM
ABIDING PRESENCE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
14700 SAN PERDO AVE,
SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232
A reception will follow services at the church and a funeral procession will depart Abiding Presence for Ft. Sam Houston where a committal service will begin at 1:45 PM.
You are invited to sign the Guestbook at:
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
PORTER LORING
MORTUARY NORTH
2102 NORTH LOOP
1604 EAST
SAN ANTONIO, TX
78232 – (210) 495-8221
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019