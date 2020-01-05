|
WILLIAM E. (BILL) BIELENDA
1930-2020
William E. Bielenda, 89 passed to his eternal rest January 2nd, 2020. He was born June 22, 1930 in Jersey City NJ, the son of Stanley and Sophie (Nowinski) Bielenda. Bill graduated from Bayonne High School and received a degree in accounting from St. Peter's College in Jersey City NJ.
From 1947 to 1949 Bill served as a Merchant Marine with the ESSO Shipping Company. He then joined the United States Marine Corps where he served bravely during the Korean Conflict. After his release from active duty as a Sargent, Bill rejoined the Standard Oil Company (now ExxonMobil) serving for 35 years in various leadership roles in New York and New Jersey. In 1972, he was transferred to Houston Texas which he called home his last years with Exxon and then in retirement.
Bill was a member of St. Mathews the Evangelist Catholic Church where he was a member of the Men's Club and a Knight of St. Gregory. He was an avid supporter of the Boy Scouts of America. He served as a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader for Troop 25 in Bayonne, New Jersey and Scout Leader for Troop 28 in Houston, Texas and eventually served as a BSA district Round Table Commissioner. He was a recipient of the Silver Beaver and St. George Awards. Bill was active with the VFW and was a lifetime member of the American Legion.
Bill was preceded in death by his father Stanley and mother Sophie, and two brothers Francis and Robert.
Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Bill leaves behind his dear wife of 62 years Rose. Surviving in addition to his wife are sons Bob Bielenda and his wife Lana of Onsted, Michigan, Bill Bielenda Jr. and his wife Shelley of Gulf Breeze Florida, and daughter Valerie Sargent and her husband John of Houston Texas. Bill has five grandchildren; Will and James Bielenda of Gulf Breeze, Florida, Aleksandr Bielenda of Onsted, Michigan and Broderick and Kindra Dorsett of Albion Michigan.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM on January 6, 2020 at Pat H. Foley funeral home 1200 W. 34th St., Houston, Texas 77018. Services will be held at 11 AM, January 7, 2020 at St. Mathew the Evangelist Church 9915 Hollister Dr., Houston, Texas 77040 with interment following at 1:30 PM at Houston National Cemetery in Houston. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to which was one of Bill's favorite charities.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020