William "Bill" Ellis Ensell
1939-2019
William "Bill" Ellis Ensell passed away September 3, 2019. Born October 3, 1939 at Brown Memorial Hospital in Conneaut, Ohio, he was the first born with three brothers, Robert George, John Allen and Bradley Edwin. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jean Ensell; his father, Robert Beverly Ensell; and his brothers, Robert and John. His surviving brother, Bradley and his wife Brynn, live in North Carolina.
Bill was first married to Leanne Grace Altonen who passed away in 2018. Together with their two sons, Mark A. Ensell and Scott R. Ensell, they made their family home in Kingsville, OH for several years. Scott has two children, Jordyn Connor and Dylan Scott Ensell. Jordyn 's two sons Liam Scott Ensell and Levi Jacoby Ensell, are his great-grandchildren.
Bill married Stacey Caldwell in 2011. With that marriage, he welcomed daughter Lacey Mae into his life. He enjoyed pouring his love and affection over his family and doing as much as he could for those he held close.
At the early age of 15, Bill worked with his father at Greenleaf Trucking in Ashtabula, Ohio doing all the duties of his grown-up co-workers, including driving trucks and making deliveries. He continued his career in trucking until just a few months before his death. He loved working and accomplishing his goals. Working with his sons, they started Admiral Transfer & Rigging in Houston, Texas. Over the past 30 plus years, the business has grown to become a highly respected, specialized heavy-haul transporter serving clients in Texas and across the country. Bill operated trucks hauling very large and heavy cargo and sometimes did sales as well. He loved to drive but slowly transitioned to sales only, making the most of his unique style and sense of humor that customers loved. He was always a hard worker who most couldn't keep up with. He was very unselfish and lived to contribute to the well-being of others.
When Bill wasn't working, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle and working on his elaborate model train display. The trains were replaced by an in-home rescue facility for he and Stacey to rehabilitate raccoons to then release into the wild. He was very prideful about their first raccoon, Willy, with whom he spent several years.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held on October 3, 2019 - his 80th birthday! The family can be contacted for details.
As an expression and in-lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions can be made to Friends of Texas Wildlife.
http://www.ftwl.org/node/
