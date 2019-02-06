|
William B. Hondros
1966-2019
William Blake Hondros 52 passed away on Feb 1st, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He was born on March 2nd, 1966 in Pasadena, Texas to Jim and Lucille Hondros. William Blake Hondros is survived by his Mother, Lucille Hondros Daughters, Lindsey Hondros and Anna Grace Hondros, twin Brother Anthony Hondros and Sister Michele Hondros and numerous family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday February 9th, 2019 at 11:00am at Crowder Funeral Home, 111 E. Medical Center Blvd, Webster, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2019