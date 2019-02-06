Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Crowder Funeral Home
111 East Medical Center Boulevard
Webster, TX 77598
(281) 280-9000
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
James Crowder Funeral Home
111 East Medical Center Boulevard
Webster, TX 77598
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hondroa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Blake Hondroa


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Blake Hondroa Obituary
William B. Hondros
1966-2019
William Blake Hondros 52 passed away on Feb 1st, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He was born on March 2nd, 1966 in Pasadena, Texas to Jim and Lucille Hondros. William Blake Hondros is survived by his Mother, Lucille Hondros Daughters, Lindsey Hondros and Anna Grace Hondros, twin Brother Anthony Hondros and Sister Michele Hondros and numerous family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday February 9th, 2019 at 11:00am at Crowder Funeral Home, 111 E. Medical Center Blvd, Webster, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.