|
|
William Reinhardt "Bill" Bosse
1936-2019
William Reinhardt "Bill" Bosse was born June 13, 1936 in Brenham, Texas to Willie and Ella Nora (nee Strangmeyer) Bosse.
He was baptized into the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ at the Bosse home on July 5th, 1936, with the record being made at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Brenham. Bill was a 1954 graduate of Brenham High School, having been a star football and basketball player, as well as editing the school newspaper. He worked as a sports reporter for the Brenham Banner-Press and began his radio career at KWHI in Brenham in 1955 while attending Blinn College. Bill married the love of his life, Doris Mackenroth, on September 2, 1956 in Brenham, TX at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church by Pastor Theo R. Streng. Their daughter Kelly Ann was born in Houston in 1965. They moved to Bryan in 1957 so that Bill could attend Texas A&M and in 1959 moved to Houston where Bill attended the University of Houston and became "Bob Kelly", the 6p-midnight DJ at KTHT in Houston.
After a tour of duty with the Air Force Reserve in 1960 in returned as KTHT's morning man. He organized the news department in 1961 and became program director in 1962, In 1967 the Bosse family relocated to Phoenix, Arizona when Bill was appointed General Manager of KOY radio in Phoenix. After enjoying 3 years there they returned to Houston in 1970 as Bill was promoted to the office of Vice-President and General Manager of KULF and KYND in Houston, stations owned by Southern Broadcasting Company.
In 1979 together with his wife Doris, he opened the advertising firm of Bill Bosse & Associates. Bill was active throughout his life in the Chamber of Commerce and various trade organizations affiliated with the broadcasting, marketing, and advertising Industries. Bill was active in the life of the Church, at Memorial Drive Lutheran Church, First Evangelical Lutheran, both in Houston. Bill became a member at Joy Lutheran Church, Richmond, Texas in September of 2012 and was active in the ministry there, serving as a worship assistant and a member of the ministry staff.
Bill was called from the Church Militant to the Church Triumphant on September 18th while in hospice care at home at the age of 83-years, 3-months, and 3-days.
He is survived by his daughter, Kelly Ann Bosse; and nephews Ricky Bosse & Ryan Bosse and their families. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife Doris on Nov. 1st, 2018, one brother, John and two sisters-in-law, Marjorie Lemire and Vernell Foyt.
Worship in the promised hope of resurrection to life eternal is celebrated at Joy Lutheran Church on Saturday, September 21,2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Pr. B.A. "Tim" Christ, STS, officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham. Interment will be at Prairie Lea Cemetery in Brenham, Texas.
Memorials may be made to Joy Lutheran Church, Richmond or . Rest eternal grant him, O Lord, and may Light perpetual shine upon him.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 21, 2019