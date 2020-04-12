|
|
William P. ("Bill") Bowes, Sr.
1937-2020
William P. ("Bill") Bowes, Sr. passed away on March 28th at the age of 82 years after an unexpected, but heroic, 3-week fight for his life in the hospital.
From the beginning of his life in Des Moines, Iowa to his premature end, Bill was known for his work ethic, integrity, ability to make friends, ability to lead and undying commitment to the mottos of his life—"service over self" and Acta Non Verba ("actions, not words"). An "army brat" son of one of General MacArthur's commanders, Bill moved frequently in his youth. Despite these moves, he was always able to make fast friends with his new classmates, as evidenced by his election as high school Class President in the final of 3 high schools he attended.
After high school, Bill earned a Congressional appointment to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (Kings Point), where he spent his junior year touring the world by sea and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree, a U.S. Coast Guard license as Third Mate, and a Naval Reserve commission as Ensign. A chance weekend invitation for a home-cooked meal from one of Bill's classmates resulted in Bill meeting that classmate's sister and Bill's future wife, Barbara, who became the love of his life. Bill liked to joke that he ended up paying for that "free meal" from his future in-laws the rest of his life. Bill and Barbara were married in the chapel at Kings Point. His hard work, financial support and charitable efforts on behalf of Kings Point earned Bill many accolades and awards, including the Alumni Association's Distinguished Service Award, Outstanding Personal Achievement Award and the Daniel E. Meehan Humanitarian Service Award, as well as having a classroom named in his and a classmate friend's honor.
Soon after his arrival in Houston in the late '60s, Bill left an indelible mark on the North Shore community through his leadership of and fundraising for the North Shore YMCA, his role as President of the North Shore Civic Association, his involvement with the North Channel Chamber of Commerce & Elks Club and, most notably, his involvement with the North Shore Rotary Club, whose members he viewed as his brothers and sisters.
Bill put his Kings Point experience and education to work as a ship and cargo surveyor—first in Manhattan and ultimately in Houston. In normal fashion, Bill earned the trust and admiration of the owner of the company that brought Bill to Texas and who eventually sold the company to Bill, Capt. Ira S. Derrick. Bill grew the company to have satellite offices in Fort Lauderdale, New Orleans and Chicago. Hundreds of millions of dollars of ship and rail borne cargo was inspected by Bill's company. Bill's professional reputation earned him many unique opportunities, including overseeing the packing for transport of a multi-million-dollar suit of ancient armor that was on display at Neiman Marcus, but the most cherished part of Bill's career was being mentor and a second father and friend to many of his employees over the years.
Bill had a more active charitable and social calendar than most people half his age. Literally until the day he was hospitalized, he remained active in his community, including with the North Shore Rotary Club, serving as the club's President last year at 81, a marshal at Eagle Pointe Golf Course, a board member on North Channel Water District, a member of the Scottish Rite (32° Master Mason), a board member on Mont Belvieu's Planning and Zoning Commission and a board member of the Kings Point Alumni Association. Bill's almost 42 years of Rotarian work earned him many honors, including that of "Major Donor" with Rotary International. He frequently traveled to Mexico to work with his sister Rotary Club there. He also loved to host that Club's members at his home when they came to Texas. Bill was most proud of his efforts to help grow a faith-based clergy certification program in prisons, which resulted in a material decrease in prison violence and recidivism rates. Bill was also an inactive Lieutenant in the Navy Reserves.
Bill's greatest joy was family and friends. Bill's strongest advocate and most sarcastic life partner was his wife of over 43 years, Barbara. Bill was Barbara's biggest supporter as she pursued her law enforcement license, real estate license and an almost 20-year career working for Houston area Congressmen (Jack Fields and Gene Green). Bill participated in that Congressional relationship by serving many years as Chair of Congressman Field's Service Academy Nomination Board, responsible for recommending young men and women for limited appointments to the various U.S. military and maritime academies, including Kings Point. After a 5-year battle against Stage 4 melanoma—a diagnosis that had given her just 2 months to live—Bill said goodbye to the love of his life. His life was never the same after Barbara's death, but he never let the depth of his despair impact his continued contributions to his community or their family.
After Barbara's death, Bill—aka Papa and Dad—continued to be a mainstay at family functions, whether holidays, birthdays, family trips to his ranch or spontaneous family dinners, and he rarely missed his grandkids' many activities. He also loved to travel the world to see family and friends.
In the last few years, one of Bill's favorite family activities was spending time at his ranch in Central Texas, where he was irremovable from his mower and tractor when he wasn't deer, hog and turkey watching or playing card games, dominoes and corn-hole with his family and friends.
In addition to Barbara, Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Judge John G. and Margaret Bowes; his brothers, Jimmy, John and Harry; his niece Anne Bowes; his nephew Doug Williamsen; and numerous other beloved family members and friends.
Bill is survived by a lifetime of friends too numerous to recount; citizens of the east Harris County and Chambers County communities who have benefited from his love, devotion and charity for over 50 years; dear family friends and travelling companions, Bryan Wirwicz and Diane Tom; his thoughtful, loving neighbors; and, most cherished of all, his family:
Children: William P. ("Bill") Bowes, Jr. and daughter in law Trisha; Suzie Wilburn and son in law Mark ("Bo"); Tom Bowes and daughter in law Monica; and daughter in law Debra Bowes.
His beloved grandkids: Kelsey; Will; Haley; Bryan; Caitlyn; Ross; Mackenzie; and Kathleen.
Brothers and Sisters in Law: Barbara Bishop and husband Ed; Charles ("Chuck") and Paula Williamsen; Dana Bowes; and Carolyn Van Doren.
Nieces and Nephews: Dennis Harper and wife Shelly; John and wife Gina; Lisa Young and husband Steve; Bob and wife Debbie; Jim and wife Karen; Kristy Rigot and husband Jeff; Margaret and husband Richard; and each of their children.
Cousins: Marti; and Bob and wife Linda and their children.
Bill is gone, but he will live on in the hearts and memories of those he touched during a life well lived.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. Friends of Bill wishing to make a memorial contribution in Bill's name are asked to consider either: USMMA Alumni Assoc. & Foundation (Class of 1962 Fund for Midshipman Professional & Leadership Development), 300 Steamboat Road, Kings Point, NY 11024 or North Shore Rotary Club, PO Box 9635, Houston, TX 77213 (In Memory of Bill Bowes).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020