William Scott Brady (Scott)
1966-2019
Scott Brady passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, the 6th of July 2019. His parents William P. and Patricia Brady predeceased Scott. He was survived by siblings Willa White, Mike, Jim, Mark and Dianne Brady. Scott was born with Down syndrome. Scott loved to swim, play sports and spend time with his family and he competed in Special Olympics as a young man.
His sister, Dianne looked after Scott lovingly for 24 years and the happiest times in Scott's life were spent with Dianne and her husband Joe at their country home near Cleveland, Tx The service for Scott will be family only.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 9, 2019