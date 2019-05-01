William (Bill) Joseph Brizendine

1926-2019

William (Bill) Joseph Brizendine, 92, of Friendswood, TX passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, April 29, 2019. Bill is survived by his loving wife Radien Smith Brizendine; sons, Kimball Brizendine and wife Jo Beth, Paul Brizendine and wife Heather; daughter Karen Watson and husband Walter; daughter-in-law Kitten Brizendine; eleven (11) grandchildren, Ben Brizendine (Tiffany), Rachel Chester (Aaron), Kyle Watson, Bryan Watson (Sabrina), Trey Watson (Meredith), Jessica Culverhouse (Shane), Taylor Brizendine, Noel Brizendine, Travis Brizendine (Kacy), Spencer Brizendine, and Heather Garza (Joe); and nineteen (19) great-grand-children. Bill was preceded in death by his eldest son, James Ray Brizendine.

Bill was born to James D. and Artie Lou Brizendine in De Queen, AR on November 14, 1926, the youngest of twelve siblings. After a distinguished football career both in high school and at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, AR, Bill honorable served his country in the U.S. Army. Bill and Radien were married on Mary 26, 1950 in the state of Washington before moving to Pasadena, TX where they enjoyed a devoted marriage and busy family life. Bill spent his professional career at Ethyl Corporation, where he worked for 37 years until his retirement as Superintendent in 1987.

Bill was an avid lover of nature and the outdoors. Whether reveling in a dogwood tree in full bloom or admiring the various species of birds frequenting his birdfeeders, Bill derived great joy in all God's creations. Also a passionate sports fan, Bill looked forward to football season where both Friday night football and college games on Saturday captivated his attention. Bill's unsurpassed love, support and pride in his children and grandchildren meant he faithfully attended virtually every significant scholastic or personal event. Bill's love for the Lord was demonstrable and sincere – he and Radien enjoyed the inspiring music, teaching, fellowship and sermons at Sagemont Church and the First Baptist Church of Pasadena.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home in Friendswood. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home at 1:00 P.M. preceding the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hope Village, The or a .

Condolences may be sent to the Brizendine family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary