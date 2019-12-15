|
William "Bill" Hubert Bunch, Jr.
1925-2019
William (Bill) Hubert Bunch, Jr. 94 of Clarewood House, passed away December 10, 2019. He was born in El Dorado, AR on April 25, 1925 to William H. and Hattie Bunch. He was married to Mary Lou Bunch for 67 years. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 12:00 pm followed by the funeral service at 2:00 pm with a committal service to follow at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home and Cemetery. For a more extensive obituary please visit www.forestparkwestheimer.com
Published in Houston Chronicle from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019