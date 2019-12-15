Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
(281) 497-2330
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Bunch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Bunch Jr.


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Bunch Jr. Obituary
William "Bill" Hubert Bunch, Jr.
1925-2019
William (Bill) Hubert Bunch, Jr. 94 of Clarewood House, passed away December 10, 2019. He was born in El Dorado, AR on April 25, 1925 to William H. and Hattie Bunch. He was married to Mary Lou Bunch for 67 years. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 12:00 pm followed by the funeral service at 2:00 pm with a committal service to follow at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home and Cemetery. For a more extensive obituary please visit www.forestparkwestheimer.com
Published in Houston Chronicle from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -