Bill Buvinghausen
1955-2019
William Mark "Bill" Buvinghausen, of Katy, passed away on Thursday July 18, 2019, in Houston, Texas at the age of 64 years.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, where a vigil service and rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Katy, with Rev. Ricardo Arriola, celebrant.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery in Fredericksburg, Texas with Deacon Patrick Klein officiating.
For a full obituary and to express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 23, 2019