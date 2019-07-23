Home

Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway - Katy
1344 W. Grand Parkway South
Katy, TX 77494
(281) 391-2424
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway - Katy
1344 W. Grand Parkway South
Katy, TX 77494
Vigil
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway - Katy
1344 W. Grand Parkway South
Katy, TX 77494
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Catholic Church
Katy, TX
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Fredericksburg, TX
William Buvinghausen


1955 - 2019
William Buvinghausen Obituary
Bill Buvinghausen
1955-2019
William Mark "Bill" Buvinghausen, of Katy, passed away on Thursday July 18, 2019, in Houston, Texas at the age of 64 years.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, where a vigil service and rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Katy, with Rev. Ricardo Arriola, celebrant.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery in Fredericksburg, Texas with Deacon Patrick Klein officiating.
For a full obituary and to express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 23, 2019
