|
|
William David Caldwell, Jr.
1948-2020
On March 27, 2020, William David Caldwell, Jr. passed away at home in the Houston area at the age of 71. David entered this world on May 8, 1948 in Houston, born to William (Bill) David Caldwell and Fanny Kirkpatrick Caldwell. David grew up in Houston with some time spent in Ft. Worth, TX. The summer before his senior year of high school, his family moved to Tulsa Ok due to his father being transferred there. In Tulsa, David attended and graduated from Thomas A. Edison High School in 1966. After high school, he pursued his education at the University of Oklahoma wherein he obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering and a Masters in Business Administration Degree.
David's career was in the petroleum industry as an engineer, open hole district manager, division technical manager and in marketing until his retirement in January 2014.
David was an avid golfer from an early age, and enjoyed his time playing golf, traveling with his family, and, watching his beloved Oklahoma Sooners every fall. David was the best example of a generous, kindhearted, and caring man who would do anything for his family and those that he loved. To say that David was simply a dedicated family man who loved his wife and children immensely is an understatement. The world lost a good and sometimes humorous man, and David lives on in each of those who loved him
David was preceded in death by his parents, William David Caldwell and Fanny Chase Kirkpatrick Caldwell.
David is survived by his wife of 39 years, Cindy Gillespie Caldwell; his son, Chase Caldwell; his daughter, Chelsey Caldwell Dunn, and her husband James; and his first grandchild, Clark Prescott Dunn born on March 25, 2020. He is also survived by his sister, Melinda Caldwell Noel, and her husband Jim; his nephew, Frank McGehee and his wife Liz; his niece, Mindy Riseden and her husband Connor; and his niece, Sarah Noel.
In light of the current health situation, a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020