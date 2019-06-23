William " Bill" Carson Biggs

1928-2019

William "Bill" Carson Biggs passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Bill was born in Alabama and raised in Talladega, graduating from Auburn University with a degree in accounting. Bill served in the United States Air Force and moved to Houston, Texas in 1961 where he spent his career in accounting and real estate. Bill's parents passed away when he was a small child and he and his identical twin brother, Stan, were raised by an older cousin. Anxiously awaiting him in heaven are his parents, and siblings, especially Stan with whom Bill lived until Stan's death seven months ago. Bill is survived by his niece, Lucie Melton, great-neice, Chris Westerholt, and great-great nephews, Tyler and Trey Westerholt all of St. Louis, Missouri, along with many friends and the tenants he befriended over years. Bill was a member of the "greatest" generation of our time. He was caring, compassionate and generous and will always be remembered for his friendly nature and easy smile. He enjoyed working on his rental properties and knew everyone by name. He loved classical music, classic movies, the Houston Symphony, and Opera. He also enjoyed volunteering at the Guild Shop in Montrose. A funeral celebrating his life will be held at Forest Park Lawndale in Houston, Texas on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Houston SPCA or the Houston Symphony and spend time with those of our greatest generation before they're gone Published in Houston Chronicle on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary