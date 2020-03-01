Home

Klein Funeral Home - Cy Fair - Northwest - Houston
9719 Wortham Blvd.
Houston, TX 77065
(832) 678-3900
William Clarke
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Roselawn Cemetery
1201 S Main St
McAllen, TX
William Clarke

William Clarke Obituary
William R. Clarke
1958-2020
William Rentoul Clarke was born in McAllen, Texas on June 30, 1958, and passed away in Houston, Texas on February 24, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Florence Clarke.
William is survived by his brother, James Clarke; and his cousins, Judy Henson, Buddy Henson, and Tommy Henson.
William will be laid to rest at a graveside service with military honors at 2pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Roselawn Cemetery, 1201 S Main St, McAllen, TX 78501.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020
