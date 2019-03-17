William "Bill"

Clifford Goodwin, Jr.

1923-2019

WILLIAM "BILL" CLIFFORD GOODWIN, Jr., of The Woodlands, TX passed away on March 12th at the age of 95.

Bill was a loving father and husband, doting grandfather, avid golfer, amateur photographer, tireless letter-writer, loyal Astros fan, and warm human being.

He didn't leave the world with many possessions. He acquired no great wealth and nothing resembling great power. His gift was in acquiring people, often people in need, and providing them with love, companionship, and attention.

Born in Boston, MA, Bill grew up in Plainville, CT before moving to Houston. There he met a young woman named Genie, visiting from Germany. They married, had a daughter, and became one of the original settlers of The Woodlands.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife Genie, his sister Ellie, brothers Phil and Dex, and his parents William, Sr. and Esther. He is survived by his daughter Ali and her husband Mark, his grandson Matt and his wife Christine, and his great-granddaughter Bette.

As was his wish, a party celebrating his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to subscribe to a local newspaper.