William "Bill" C. Cowan
1927-2020
MEMORIAL SERVICE
A THANKSGIVING FOR A WONDERFUL LIFE AND FAMILY
WILLIAM (BILL) C. COWAN died on Sunday, January 12, in Houston, TX. A memorial celebration will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 10:00 am at Northwood's Presbyterian Church, located at 3320 FM 1960 (Cypress Creek Parkway), Houston, TX 77068.
Bill was born in McKinney, Texas on December 30, 1927, the 5th of 6 children born to Reverend Robert L. Cowan and Bessie Brown Cowan. He grew up in McKinney and was class President at McKinney High School. Bill attended Texas A&M University and realized he needed to know how to study so when he was requested to sit out a semester, he joined the Army. He served in the Korean Occupation Forces of the US Army in 1946 - 1948. Upon his return he returned to Texas A&M University and this time graduated with honors with a degree in Mechanical Engineering not in 1949 as originally planned, but in January of 1953 - "Hard Work Paid Off - Finally"
After Graduation Bill went to work for Amoco Production in Andrews Texas. In June of 1953 he married Elva Ruth Partridge, who he met on a blind date, after much convincing, and they shared 60 years of adventures and travels around the world with Amoco both Domestic and International locations. Retiring in 1986 from Amoco Australia Petroleum Co as Production Manager, and settling finally in Houston.
Bill was a longtime member of Northwood's Presbyterian Church, a member of the Lions Club and most recently a volunteer at Northwood's Assisted Ministries (N.A.M.)
Bill is survived by his daughters Ann Cowan Schwegler and husband Bill of San Jose California, Kaye Cowan Fulton and husband Roland of Brookshire, Texas, and Amy Cowan Vasquez of Arlington, TX, along with two grandchildren, Hannah Rose Vasquez, and Samuel William David Vasquez. Bill is preceded in death by his beloved Ruth and their only son David.
The family wishes to thank the many friends that helped Bill go shopping, run errands, get to appointments or just checked in to say hello. We are very grateful to you all.
Thank you Daddy for the Foundation you gave us - We love you always.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 17, 2020