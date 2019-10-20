Home

Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home
1700 Normal Park Dr.
Huntsville, TX 77340
(936) 291-7300
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home
1700 Normal Park Dr.
Huntsville, TX 77340
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home
1700 Normal Park Dr.
Huntsville, TX 77340
William Dawson


1942 - 2019
William Dawson Obituary
William Donald
Dawson
1942-2019
William Donald Dawson was born on November 19, 1942 in East Bernard, Texas and passed away on October 17, 2019 in Hunstville, Texas.
Bill grew up in Huntsville where he met and married his wife Evelyn. Following graduation from Sam Houston State, Bill began his career with the YMCA which spanned 37 years in the greater Houston area. Bill is survived by his wife of 56 years Evelyn, 2 sons, 4 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, as well as, many extended family members.
Services will be Monday, October 21st at 2:00pm at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Huntsville, TX, the family will be receiving visitors prior to the Service between 1:00pm - 2:00pm. Interment will be at Riverside Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made at www.shmfh.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019
