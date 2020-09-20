William Donald "Don" Ambrose
1924-2020
William Donald (Don) Ambrose, age 95, passed away peacefully at home in Schertz, Texas on September 14, 2020. Don was born on December 22, 1924 to parents C.M. (Connie) and Euna Holstead Ambrose in Choudrant, LA.
Don served his country in World War II as a member of the U.S. Navy serving aboard the destroyer escort ship USS Muir (DE 770) participating in the Atlantic theater of operations. After the war, Don went to work in the construction industry starting as a carpenter with Farnsworth and Chambers Construction Company and finishing his career as a project superintendent for H.A. Lott, Inc.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; wife Elmyrle (Penny) Hubsch Ambrose; brothers Buster Ambrose, Jimmy Ambrose and Dick Ambrose; sisters Polly Ambrose Edwards, Pat Ambrose Adams and Effie Mae Ambrose Touchstone.
Don is survived by sons Wayne Ambrose and wife Susie of Schertz, TX and Glenn Ambrose and wife Michele of Wimberly, TX.; grandsons Cole Ambrose and wife Emmie, Clayton Ambrose and Grant Ambrose; great-grandsons Hunter, Tucker and Kayson Ambrose. Don will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. His presence in our lives will be deeply missed.
Viewing will be from 9:00 am – 11:00 am on Monday September 21, 2020 at the Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston LA., to be followed by interment and graveside services at 12:00 noon at Douglas Cemetery in Douglas, LA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or the Alzheimer's charity of your choice
.
.