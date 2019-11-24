|
|
William "Bill" Drawe
1938-2019
William J. Drawe, III, passed away at his home on Wednesday, the 20th of November 2019, at the age of 81. Better known as Bill, Dad, Grandpa Billy, Uncle Billy, Santa Claus Billy and "&G", he is loved by many for his warmth, commitment, humor and hugs.
Bill was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, to William J. and Doris Ward Drawe, Jr. He is predeceased by his parents and sisters, Shannon and Sr. Catherine Marie, OP, as well as his in-laws, Cyrus (Bud) and Inez Lohfink.
Bill enjoyed a long career in the Oil & Gas industry as a Civil Engineer and management consultant in Louisiana, California and Texas.
Bill is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol; his children Donna, Lisa Hanzelka and Scott and partner PJ Gray; and his granddaughter, Sr. Luisa Grace, OCD (Anna). His loving family extends to his siblings and spouses (on both sides), numerous nieces and nephews, and a whole slew of cousins.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from ten o'clock until eleven o'clock in the morning on Monday, the 25th of November, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 9900 Stella Link Road in Houston.
Immediately following the visitation at eleven o'clock a memorial mass and celebration of Bill's life is to be conducted.
Following the mass, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held at the church.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family would like to suggest memorial contributions to be directed to the Corpus Christi Catholic School, Attn: Susan Miller, 4005 Cheena Dr., Houston, TX, 77025; or a .
Please visit Mr. Drawe's online tribute at www.GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019