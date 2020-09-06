1/1
Dr. William Edward Tanner
1937 - 2020
William E. Tanner, Phd
1937-2020
Dr. William Edward Tanner, at the age 82, died peacefully at his home in Spring, Texas on August 24, 2020, after a long illness. A lifelong Texan, he was born on December 27, 1937 in Florence, Texas and attended the University of Texas, Austin.
Dr. Tanner enjoyed a long and fruitful career as a Professor in the Department of English, Speech and Foreign Languages at Texas Woman's University (TWU).
Additionally, Dr. Tanner was well-traveled and a strong proponent of the arts. He especially enjoyed attending the Opera and his time as a bassoonist in the Navy Band. He was a gifted Professor, Author, a subject matter expert in mythology, and proud University of Texas alumni.

During his illness, he often quoted poet Langston Hughes:
Life is for the living.
Death is for the dead.
Let life be like music.
And death the note unsaid.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Glenda Tanner Vasicek, and is survived by his elder sister, Betty Lindsey, as well as a host of other family members and friends. Deepest gratitude to his niece Melissa and caregiver James.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Glenda Tanner Vasicek Cancer Treatment Center, Baylor Scott and White Hospital, Foundation Office, 2401 S. 31st St., Temple, TX 76508.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 6, 2020.
