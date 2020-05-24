William Egerton
1957 - 2020
William "Will" Charles Egerton
1957-2020
William Charles "Will" Egerton was born in Providence, Rhode Island on the 21st of November 1957 and passed away in Houston on Sunday, the 10th of May 2020. He was 62 years of age.
Arrangements for a memorial service are pending and will be announced at a later date. In the interim, you are encouraged to visit his online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family. There you may also opt to receive updated service information by selecting the "Receive Notifications" icon.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
7137893005
May 22, 2020
Dear family and friends,
May you be comforted with good memories of Will to lift your hearts at this difficult time.
He was a very nice co worker at AG Antiques, always cheerful and had a great sense of humor. He will be missed.
Darlene Villarreal
Coworker
