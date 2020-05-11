William Elbert Spears, Jr.
1934-2020
William Elbert Spears, Jr. passed away on May 7, 2020. Bill was born in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on March 18, 1934 to William Spears and Maxine Clifford Spears. The family moved to Houston in 1936. Bill graduated from San Jacinto High School in Houston and from The University of Texas at Austin with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He spent his summers working for Superior Oil Company offshore in Louisiana to put himself through college. Bill spent the majority of his career in Houston working for Reed Roller Bit, later Reed Tool Company, Baker Hughes and Smith International Inc. where he traveled internationally. He was later employed by Church and Dwight Inc. and was issued several patents for his work there. He retired to the Texas Hill Country in 2000.
Bill enjoyed woodworking and electronics. He built many beautiful pieces of furniture over the years and liked listening to jazz while he worked.
Bill is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his children Wendy (Spears) Vaughn and husband Rob in Huntsville, Alabama and Michael Spears and wife Kelly in Houston; his grandchildren Caitlin, Tyler and Natalie Vaughn and Matil Spears. Also, his sister Judy Bogar in League City, Texas, his brother Jim (Ruth) Spears in N. Redington Beach, Florida and his sister Francie Spears in Taylor, Texas along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill will be laid to rest at Forest Park Cemetery. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of your choice
1934-2020
William Elbert Spears, Jr. passed away on May 7, 2020. Bill was born in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on March 18, 1934 to William Spears and Maxine Clifford Spears. The family moved to Houston in 1936. Bill graduated from San Jacinto High School in Houston and from The University of Texas at Austin with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He spent his summers working for Superior Oil Company offshore in Louisiana to put himself through college. Bill spent the majority of his career in Houston working for Reed Roller Bit, later Reed Tool Company, Baker Hughes and Smith International Inc. where he traveled internationally. He was later employed by Church and Dwight Inc. and was issued several patents for his work there. He retired to the Texas Hill Country in 2000.
Bill enjoyed woodworking and electronics. He built many beautiful pieces of furniture over the years and liked listening to jazz while he worked.
Bill is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his children Wendy (Spears) Vaughn and husband Rob in Huntsville, Alabama and Michael Spears and wife Kelly in Houston; his grandchildren Caitlin, Tyler and Natalie Vaughn and Matil Spears. Also, his sister Judy Bogar in League City, Texas, his brother Jim (Ruth) Spears in N. Redington Beach, Florida and his sister Francie Spears in Taylor, Texas along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill will be laid to rest at Forest Park Cemetery. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of your choice
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 11, 2020.