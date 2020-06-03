William Eric Law, Jr.
1990-2020
William Eric Law, Jr., expired (Friday) May 22, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be held from 10-10:55a.m on (Thursday) June 4, 2020. Funeral Service (Thursday) June 4, 2020 at 11:00a.m. by INVITATION ONLY. Both services will take place in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Interment, Houston Memorial Gardens. Rev. D.J. Harris, officiating
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 3, 2020.