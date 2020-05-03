William Eugene "Bill" Neyland
1940 - 2020
William Eugene
"Bill" Neyland
1940-2020
On Wednesday, the 29th of April 2020, William Eugene "Bill" Neyland passed away at the age of 80.
Bill was born on the 25th of April 1940, in Beaumont, Texas, to Allen and Winnie (Thomas) Neyland. He received his civil engineering degree from Rice University in Houston in1964. He worked for the Texas Highway Department designing cloverleafs, bridges and overpasses for many years in Houston, his only job. He was a member of Berachah Church in Houston.
Bill had a passion for owning and riding horses, photography and travelling. He also volunteered at radio station KHCB, playing Christian music early on Sunday mornings for 55 years. Bill had a quiet sweet loving personality.
Bill was a bachelor. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother, Tom; four nieces and nephews, 12 grand- nieces and grand-nephews; and his horse, Fleur.
A private interment is to be conducted at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in Bill's name may be directed to radio station KHCB; 2424 South Blvd., Houston, TX, 77098; or Henry's Home, horse rescue farm, 5 Alladdin Lane, The Woodlands, TX, 77380. Both are nonprofits.
Please visit Mr. Neyland's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared with his family.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Memorial Oaks Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
7137893005
