William Alvis Evans, Jr.
1931-2019
William (Bill) Alvis Evans, Jr., born in 1931, age 88, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Katy, Texas.
Bill grew up in Houston attending John H. Reagan High School and received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and Mathematics from the University of Houston in 1958. Bill married his high school sweetheart, Jerry Hebert, on September 4, 1951. Bill enlisted in the US Air Force as a result of the Korean War in December 1950. He obtained the rank of Staff Sergeant before being Honorably Discharged in December 1954. He was very dedicated to Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior. He served as a Sunday School teacher, Deacon and served on many church committees over the years. Bill and Jerry loved being around family and friends, especially the grandkids, which were the love of his life. Bill and Jerry took many RV trips with the grandkids. Bill worked on many cutting-edge projects during his career with Varo and Fishback & Moore International, as a V.P. from 1958 until 1976, including groundbreaking work in the television industry, as well as many Department of Defense projects during the age of the "Cold War."
In 1976, Bill moved back to his hometown of Houston, earned his certification in Civil Engineering and worked for the Harris County Flood Control. During his career with the Flood Control, he oversaw the implementation of the Harris County Flood Control warning system which earned an award from the International Engineering Association.
Bill was preceded in death by his son Donald Mark Evans; parents, William A. Evans, Sr. and Ada Evans; and sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Jay See. Bill is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jerry; daughter, Debbie Evans Hillenbrand and her husband, John; son, Steve Evans and his wife, Lindy; grandchildren, Michael and Lauren Hillenbrand, Rick and Donelle Hillenbrand Henthorne, Rachel Hillenbrand, David and Jennifer Evans Simpson, William "Mark" and his wife Christina Evans, and Stephanie Evans; great-grandchildren, Emerie and Adalynn Henthorne, Madison Simpson, and William "Liam" Evans.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Katy's First Baptist Church, 600 Pin Oak Road, Katy, Texas 77494, 281-391-1100 with Rev. Coleman Philley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
To express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 27, 2019