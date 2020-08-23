William ("Bill") Alvis Faubion
1927-2020
William ("Bill") Alvis Faubion passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, just days before his 93rd birthday. He passed away quietly in his home after a lengthy illness in the presence of his wife of 59 years, Dorothea Varisco Faubion.
Bill was born in Everman, Texas to Alvis and Wanda Faubion and spent his childhood in West Texas. After serving in the navy at the end of World War II, he attended the University of Texas and graduated in 1950 with a Bachelor's of Science in Geology. Bill again served a stint in the armed forces until 1954. He then began his career as a geologist with Continental Oil Company. In 1959, Bill joined Ashmun and Hilliard Oil Company in Midland, Texas, as a subsurface geologist. It was there that he met the love of his life, Dorothea Varisco, and they married in 1961. Both of their children, Annette Faubion Stephens and Dr. William ("Bill") Alvis Faubion, Jr. were born in Midland. Bill and Dorothea had many happy memories of those early years and made lifelong friends.
In 1962, Bill began work with John Ashmun at J.B. Ashmun Inc. and Wainoco Oil and Chemicals and moved the family to Calgary, Canada in 1966. After a brief move to Denver, Colorado, the Faubion family made their final move in 1973 to Houston, Texas where Bill served as Exploration Manager, Executive Vice President and Board Member for Wainoco Oil and Gas. From 1985 to 2005, Bill continued work as an independent geologist. He was a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, St. Charles Bay Hunting Club, the Petroleum Club and Houston Country Club.
Bill will ultimately be remembered for his sense of humor, the love for his family, and participating in almost any activity outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and working on his ranch in Hockley. He was an avid skier and golfer. He could play the guitar by ear and loved to sing "King of the Road" and "Me & Bobby McGee". He was humble, kind, always first to laugh, and treated everyone around him with respect.
Bill is survived by his wife, Dorothea, his children, Annette Faubion Stephens and son in law, Rand Stephens and Dr. William Alvis Faubion, Jr. and daughter in law, Stephanie Ann Faubion; and his grandchildren, Ann Katherine Stephens, Samuel William Stephens, Louise Parsons Stephens, Madeline Grace Faubion, Erin Annette Faubion, Laura Lee Faubion, Kari Ann Faubion, and Dorothea Cantrell Faubion.
The family is grateful for the loving attention of Wanda Radford and Lily Lopez, dedicated caregivers who made Bill comfortable, happy and safe.
The family held a private rosary and funeral mass at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church on Friday, August 21, 2020 followed by a burial at Glenwood Cemetery. The family sincerely regrets not being able to celebrate Bill's remarkable life with friends and extended family at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church, MD Anderson Cancer Center, or a charity of your choice
.