William John Fiffick

1930-2019

William John Fiffick, 88 of Houston passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. He was born December 8, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio to his parents, William Stephen Fiffick and Catherine Sharo Fiffick. William is preceded in death by his sister Dorothy Fiffick, and a younger brother Robert Paul Fiffick.

William (Bill) grew up in Columbus, Ohio where he graduated High School and began studies at Ohio State University. Bill enlisted in the US Army and rose to the rank of sergeant during the Korea Police Action (he seldom referred to it as the Korean War). Upon discharge from the Army, Bill worked several jobs.

Bill met Hazel Margaret Moore while they were working at the A&P Grocery store. Hazel and Bill married a few years later. Cities Service Oil Company hired Bill as route salesperson for tires batteries and accessories and the couple relocated from Columbus to Cleveland, Ohio. In 1958, In Cleveland, his first son William Stephen Fiffick (named after Bill's father) was born. A few years later (1961), the family was living near Chicago, Illinois where John Michael Fiffick was born. Bill's career progressed through a series of promotions working in operations, sales, and training roles. The family moved several times with each promotion moving from the Chicago area to Kansas City, Houston, Los Angeles, Tulsa finally settling back in Houston in 1974.

Bill was most fond of his role as Training and Development Director for Gulf Oil Refining & Marketing. Bill found a love of film production, coordination of major events, and project planning.

In the 1980s, Bill elected to retire from Chevron, shortly after his 35th year of combined service.

It didn't take him long to get restless. Bill participated a series joint ventures with computer companies, oil & gas, and training. Around 1985, Bill founded Marketing Services Group dedicated to marketing, communications, media and Training services. Clients included, Chevron, Dell, Diamond Shamrock, Shell, Tenneco, and several small local businesses.

Bill's passions have been planning, wood working, investing, and antiques. Bill has been a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church and participates in various works of charity.

Bill is survived by, Hazel M. Fiffick (Houston, TX); sons, William S. & Kim M. Fiffick (Spring, Texas), John M. & Ingrid A. Fiffick (Plano, Texas). Bill has five grandchildren, Stephen M. Fiffick, Erik V. Fiffick, Kendall M. Fiffick, Carter T. Fiffick and Josh M. Fiffick. As well as Sister-in-Law Mary Fiffick (of Grove City Ohio) and nephews Robert & Thomas Fiffick.

The Fiffick family will be present to receive friends Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM with a Vigil service beginning at 4:00 PM at Dettling Funeral Home, 14094 Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77079. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail, Houston, TX 77079. Mr. Fiffick will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery following Holy Mass. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to leave words of condolence for the family. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary