William Comstock Fisher IV
1943-2019
Will was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 20, 1943. As he always said, "I got to Texas as fast as I could at age 6 weeks". He lived a full life and died at the age of 76 years old on September 18th, 2019. Will is survived by his wife Judy of 36 years, his sister Mary Beth Fisher of Houston, their son William Comstock Fisher V and his wife Carrie of Houston. Will is preceded in death by his father, Dr. William Comstock Fisher III, and his mother Ann Cole Fisher. Will is a direct descendant of Samuel Rhoads Fisher, who signed the Texas Declaration of Independence in 1836. His grandfather George E. Cole built numerous bridges throughout Texas and was best known for the outstanding achievement of building the Royal Gorge Suspension Bridge in Canyon City, Colorado. In his early years, Will and his family lived in Houston, TX and attended St. John the Divine Episcopal Church where he was a Boy Scout at Troop 55. Will attended Lanier Middle School and Lamar High School in Houston. He then attended University of Texas in Austin majoring in Real Estate Finance. While at school in Austin, he became a proud member of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. He honorably served his county in 1967 by joining the US Navy and was stationed in Istanbul, Turkey at a Naval Intelligence Station. In is professional career, Will specialized in multifamily real estate finance and development, as a partner at Trammel Crow in the 1980's. Thereafter, He went on to establish his own company Wyebrook Capital, where he was known to solve complex distressed multifamily deals and projects. Will loved what he did and continued working until his passing. Will was a devote father and a loving husband who always had time for his family and others. Everything he did in life, he did with his full attention and passion. He became the Cubmaster for Pack 55 at St. John the Divine shortly after his son joined scouting. There he led and inspired hundreds of young scouts for several years and later became the assistant Scout Master for Troop 55 where his son achieved the rank of Eagle. The love and preservation of history was a priority in his life. He was blessed with rich Texas family history and was a life member of The Sons of The Republic of Texas. In 1985 he was commissioned as an Admiral in the Texas Navy by Governor Mark White. He served on the board of The Texas Navy Association for 20+ years with a steadfast dedication to promote and preserve the history of the Texas Navy. Will lived life to the fullest and was known for his jolly personality and handlebar mustache. He will truly be missed by all those who knew him. A memorial service will be held on September 30th at 2pm at St John the Divine Episcopal Church, 2450 River Oaks Blvd., Houston, TX 77019.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2019