William Floyd Senn "Billy"
1966-2019
Born December 2, 1966, at Houston North Hospital Houston Texas to Betty Jo Braun Phillips and Willey William Senn JR. He passed away on October 23, 2019 in Houston, Texas
He attended Sam Houston High School, Houston Texas where he enjoyed playing the drums.
Billy is survived by his son Joseph Senn, Brothers Thomas Senn and wife Stacy, Adam Senn and wife Amber, his Sister Sherry Senn Snook and husband William and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
To those who have tried and prayed for my recovery, I would like to say thank you… Love Billy
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2019