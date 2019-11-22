Houston Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
1310 North Main St.
Pearland, TX 77581
(281) 485-2711
Resources
More Obituaries for William Senn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Floyd "Billy" Senn


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Floyd "Billy" Senn Obituary
William Floyd Senn "Billy"
1966-2019
Born December 2, 1966, at Houston North Hospital Houston Texas to Betty Jo Braun Phillips and Willey William Senn JR. He passed away on October 23, 2019 in Houston, Texas
He attended Sam Houston High School, Houston Texas where he enjoyed playing the drums.
Billy is survived by his son Joseph Senn, Brothers Thomas Senn and wife Stacy, Adam Senn and wife Amber, his Sister Sherry Senn Snook and husband William and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
To those who have tried and prayed for my recovery, I would like to say thank you… Love Billy
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now