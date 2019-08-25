Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Ignatius Loyola Church
7810 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in the Lady Chapel
7810 Cypresswood Dr.
Spring, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Forschner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Forschner


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Forschner Obituary
William "Bill" Forschner
1939-2019
William "Bill" Forschner, age 80 passed away 8/15/19 in Spring TX. Bill was born in Minneapolis MN to Homer and Betty Forschner. He graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science in Business. Bill was married to Carol (Wold) Forschner for 48 years before losing her to cancer in 2010. He worked for Texaco for 34 years in marketing and transportation, retiring at age 55. Bill is survived by his son Troy (Paola), daughter Tracy (Robert) Frennea of Katy TX, his grandchildren Caylee and Lindsey and their mother Leslie Wilson of San Antonio. Funeral services at St Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in the Lady Chapel on Friday 8/30/19 at 11am followed by a reception. Church address: 7810 Cypresswood Dr., Spring TX 77379.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.