|
|
William "Bill" Forschner
1939-2019
William "Bill" Forschner, age 80 passed away 8/15/19 in Spring TX. Bill was born in Minneapolis MN to Homer and Betty Forschner. He graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science in Business. Bill was married to Carol (Wold) Forschner for 48 years before losing her to cancer in 2010. He worked for Texaco for 34 years in marketing and transportation, retiring at age 55. Bill is survived by his son Troy (Paola), daughter Tracy (Robert) Frennea of Katy TX, his grandchildren Caylee and Lindsey and their mother Leslie Wilson of San Antonio. Funeral services at St Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in the Lady Chapel on Friday 8/30/19 at 11am followed by a reception. Church address: 7810 Cypresswood Dr., Spring TX 77379.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019