|
|
William Franklin "Bill" Smith
1938-2020
William Franklin "Bill" Smith was born in Laurel, Mississippi, on the 9th of September 1938, to Clarence Marcus Smith and Cora Desma Taylor Smith, and passed away in Houston on Thursday, the 5th of March 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela J. "Pam" Smith; his son, William "Frank" Smith, Jr. and his wife Casey; Stepson, Keith Schmidt; daughters, Michele Prestridge, Melissa Mueller and her husband Wayne, Martha Reeves and her husband Robb, Noelle Manica and her husband David, Whitney Kriel and her husband John; his sister, Judy Odom; his sister-in-law, Nell Smith; seventeen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
All are invited to greet the family during a reception to celebrate Bill's life from three until five o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, the 20th of March, in the Bagby Parish Hall of St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road in Houston,
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in his name be directed to St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road, Houston, TX, 77056; or to the Houston Humane Society, P.O. Box 450528, Houston, TX, 77245-0528.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020