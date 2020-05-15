William Franklin Stroud Jr.

1933-2020

God called for William "Bill" Franklin Stroud, Jr. on Saturday, May 9 in Houston, Texas. Bill was born in Conyers, Georgia on December 9, 1933 to William "Dukes" Stroud, Sr. and Menona Stroud.

His formative years were spent in Conyers where he graduated from Bryant Street School and attended Fort Valley State University.

He was baptized at an early age at Macedonia Baptist Church, in Conyers, Georgia.

He is a veteran who served in the United States Air Force. He was a baseball pitcher in high school and college. He later pitched for several teams in the Negro League. While residing in Georgia he owned and operated a grocery store. He is a former employee of The Sears-Roebuck company in Georgia. He was later transferred to Houston as a salesman for Sears-Roebuck. Thereafter, he worked for Conns and Fingers as a salesman and soon became a manager.

In Houston, he met and married his wife Dr. Margaret Pinkney, on December 18, 1979.

Bill never met a stranger. His village of friends is like none other. He was outgoing and always willing to share whatever he had. He was passionate about four things: love for his family, golfing, landscaping, and cooking. He was ready to share tips for perfection on any of the four topics.

William leaves to mourn his wife, Dr. Margaret Stroud, one son, Michael Stroud (Georgia), one daughter Candance Stroud, one step-son Darren Fulton (Twanna).



