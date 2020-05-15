William Franklin Stroud Jr.
1933 - 2020
God called for William "Bill" Franklin Stroud, Jr. on Saturday, May 9 in Houston, Texas. Bill was born in Conyers, Georgia on December 9, 1933 to William "Dukes" Stroud, Sr. and Menona Stroud.
His formative years were spent in Conyers where he graduated from Bryant Street School and attended Fort Valley State University.
He was baptized at an early age at Macedonia Baptist Church, in Conyers, Georgia.
He is a veteran who served in the United States Air Force. He was a baseball pitcher in high school and college. He later pitched for several teams in the Negro League. While residing in Georgia he owned and operated a grocery store. He is a former employee of The Sears-Roebuck company in Georgia. He was later transferred to Houston as a salesman for Sears-Roebuck. Thereafter, he worked for Conns and Fingers as a salesman and soon became a manager.
In Houston, he met and married his wife Dr. Margaret Pinkney, on December 18, 1979.
Bill never met a stranger. His village of friends is like none other. He was outgoing and always willing to share whatever he had. He was passionate about four things: love for his family, golfing, landscaping, and cooking. He was ready to share tips for perfection on any of the four topics.
William leaves to mourn his wife, Dr. Margaret Stroud, one son, Michael Stroud (Georgia), one daughter Candance Stroud, one step-son Darren Fulton (Twanna).

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
ROSS MORTUARY, INC - HOUSTON
MAY
15
Funeral
10:00 AM
ROSS MORTUARY, INC - HOUSTON
Funeral services provided by
ROSS MORTUARY, INC - HOUSTON
3618 LYONS AVE.
Houston, TX 77020
713-223-8071
May 14, 2020
Thank you, Mr. "Bill" for many years of fond memories, of family gatherings at the Stroud home. You will long be remembered.
Dr. Jacqueline Chambers
Friend
May 14, 2020
May God bless and keep you in these times. Bill and I go back from Kennedy and Cohen days .
Larry Williams
Friend
May 14, 2020
Sending our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during this especially difficult time. May Jesus wrap His arms around you, comfort your hearts, and give you a peace that passes all understanding.
Siler Family
Coworker
May 14, 2020
Those who have brought us joy, made us laugh, and shown us Love have given us the lasting gifts of a beautiful life and Blessed our memories forever. Ours prayers are with you and your family
Earl & Jackie Lenoir
Friend
May 14, 2020
My condolences on the passing of your father. God bless you.
Derrosette Fanner
Friend
May 14, 2020
Candace, Earth has no sorrow that God cannot heal. Take comfort in knowing that we share your pain and will pray for your family.
Love, Katie L. Herrington
Katie Herrington
May 14, 2020
My prayer is that you may be aware of God's present at this time of grief. Sarah Johnson
Sarah Johnson
May 13, 2020
Candace and family: Praying for all of you in your time of grief. May God comfort you with His promise to never leave or forsake you.
Clarence and Janice Gray
Friend
May 13, 2020
We will continue to keep your family in our prayers. May God bless and keep you.
Robert Chambers
May 13, 2020
Dr. Stroud,
Please know that you and your family are in my prayers. May care and love of those around you provide comfort and peace to get you through the days ahead. My most sincere condolences, and may God continue to give you strength as you adjust to Bill's homecoming, and may he rest in peace.
Ethel Lewis
Friend
May 13, 2020
To Bill's Family. We knew and worked with Bill at Kennedy and Cohn Houston. Bill, Rohaven and their families moved here with the company in the early 70's. Bill was a nice man. We were talking about the nice gathering we all were invited to at his home on High Star. You all are in our thoughts and prayers. The Kennedy and Cohn Group. Patricia Mays, JoAnn Mays, Dora Johnson, Regina Crawford, Sisters June and Denise, Sandy, Cookie, Larry Williams and Fred Batts
Patricia Y. Mays
Coworker
May 13, 2020
May God bless you, we love you always
Terri Stroud
Grandchild
May 13, 2020
Uncle Bill was a joy to be around...he had a way about him that made you fill right at home. He was at his best when he could light up a bar-b-que pit and grill you delicious steaks and ribs...it made him extremely happy to feed you with food seasoned a certain way. ( Uncle Bill sent me, along with my brother and sister-in-law, a large box of various types of seasoning to make sure we got it right. ) God Bless his memory and I think God for the love Uncle Bill gave us. (You know he is up there in heaven looking around for a grill and his special seasoning).
Valerie V. Weatherly
Family
May 13, 2020
May 13, 2020
May you rest in the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ. Our Father in heaven will comfort your loved ones left behind and dry their tears. Dr. Stroud and family, I pray for perfect peace. With love through Christ, Ms. Voltz
Gayle Voltz
May 13, 2020
May Mr. Bill rest well with our savior and the peace of Christ encompass you Dr. Stroud. For Mr. Bill now there is joy unspeakable as he basks in the presence of our Lord. And for you there are abundant blessings for the love you shared with him. You remain in my prayers and I remain at your disposal for anything you need. With love, NiCole
Ni'Cole Gold
Coworker
May 12, 2020
Please know that my heart goes out to you on the passing of Mr. Bill. Every time I saw Mr. Bill, he was so exceedingly kind. You have done an incredible job in your acts of love and support towards Mr. Bill. God knows your pain and He will continue to comfort you during this time of sorrow. I will share this journey with you. Praying for you and the family.
Sandra Smith
Coworker
