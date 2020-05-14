William Frazier, Jr.
1930-2020
William Edward Frazier, Jr. (Ed Frazier) born August 19, 1930 in Bellaire, Texas passed peacefully in Victoria, Texas on May 11, 2020.
He served in the U.S. Army as a Master Sargent in Germany during the Korean War. After discharge from his military service he returned to Houston to began his professional career eventually forming EFC Food Brokerage with two partners.
He was married to Mary Aldridge Wofford and had two children Tom and Charlotte. Ed & Mary retired to Rockport, Texas and have spent the last three years in Copperfield Village in Victoria, Texas.
Ed is preceded in death by his parents, William Edward Frazier, Sr. and Mary Charlotte Wilson Frazier, son Thomas Wofford Frazier and brother-in-law Judge Richard Millard. He is survived by his wife Mary, daughter Charlotte Frazier and husband Phil DeFalco, his grandchildren Rebecca Frazier, Tyler Frazier and Nick DeFalco, his sister Frances Millard and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jack and Jean Wofford, and numerous nieces, nephews and great and great-great nieces and nephews.
He was loved and will be missed by all.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
1930-2020
William Edward Frazier, Jr. (Ed Frazier) born August 19, 1930 in Bellaire, Texas passed peacefully in Victoria, Texas on May 11, 2020.
He served in the U.S. Army as a Master Sargent in Germany during the Korean War. After discharge from his military service he returned to Houston to began his professional career eventually forming EFC Food Brokerage with two partners.
He was married to Mary Aldridge Wofford and had two children Tom and Charlotte. Ed & Mary retired to Rockport, Texas and have spent the last three years in Copperfield Village in Victoria, Texas.
Ed is preceded in death by his parents, William Edward Frazier, Sr. and Mary Charlotte Wilson Frazier, son Thomas Wofford Frazier and brother-in-law Judge Richard Millard. He is survived by his wife Mary, daughter Charlotte Frazier and husband Phil DeFalco, his grandchildren Rebecca Frazier, Tyler Frazier and Nick DeFalco, his sister Frances Millard and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jack and Jean Wofford, and numerous nieces, nephews and great and great-great nieces and nephews.
He was loved and will be missed by all.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 14, 2020.