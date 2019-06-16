Services Memorial service 11:00 AM St. James's Episcopal Church 1205 W. Franklin St. Richmond , VA View Map Resources More Obituaries for William Gregory Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Gregory

GREGORY, William Allen, 75, died June 8, 2019. Born May 1, 1944, Bill was the son of Richard Flavius Gregory and Mildred Stone Gregory of Chase City, Va., where he lived throughout his childhood.

Mr. Gregory graduated from Crewe High School and received his BA degree from the Virginia Military Institute, Class of 1966. He was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity (Beta). He received his commission upon graduation and served as 1st Lieutenant in Vietnam 1968-1969 with the 137th Medical Detachment and was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious achievement.

In 1973 Mr. Gregory earned his MHA degree from the Medical College of Virginia (VCU) and began his 38 year career in Hospital Administration, first serving as Associate Administrator, Halifax Community Hospital, in South Boston. Va. He subsequently joined Hospital Corporation of America and was appointed Associate Administrator at Chippenham Hospital, Richmond, Va., from 1978-1983. He was promoted Chief Executive Officer of Hardin Memorial Hospital, Elizabethtown, Ky., where he served until he was named CEO of HCA Diagnostic Center Hospital, Houston, Texas, in 1985. Bill was later named a Senior Vice President with the Methodist Hospital System when the Diagnostic Hospital was acquired by the Methodist Hospital in Houston. He remained in that position until his retirement in 2001. During his tenure he served as President of the Greater Houston Hospital Council in 1996. Throughout his career he treasured the many professional relationships with his colleagues, devoted fellow employees and physicians, many of whom maintained close contact for the remainder of his life.

He returned to Richmond in 2002 and served as Interim Administrator at the newly opened Stony Point Surgery Hospital. He remained active with the Stony Point Board of Managers, The Richmond Eye and Ear Foundation and the Medarva Board of Directors.

Mr. Gregory took an active interest in the Richmond Community serving on the boards of the Healing Place and Gateway Homes. He was a former trustee of the VMI Foundation, a member of St. James's Episcopal Church and a former member of the Vestry. Additionally he was a member of The Sons of the Revolution, The Jamestowne Society, Society of Colonial Wars and The Commonwealth Club.

One of his great joys in life was his love for dogs and especially for his Spaniels, Molly, George and Major.

Bill loved his family and cherished his many friends who brought him great joy throughout his life. He was predeceased by is parents and his stepmother, Elizabeth Hodges Gregory. He is survived by his brother, Richard F. Gregory, Jr. and sister-in-law, Mary, of Cincinnati, Ohio; his niece, Mary Gregory Clapp and husband, Eric; and great-nephew, Gregory R. Clapp all of Nashville, Tenn.

He remained grateful to the UVA Pulmonary Transplant Team for his superb care following a transplant in 2009. Bill participated in the UVA Pulmonary Support Group to enhance education for pre and post transplant recipients.

A memorial service for Mr. Gregory will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at St. James's Episcopal Church, 1205 W. Franklin St., Richmond, Va. 23220. In lieu of flowers, please consider St. James's Endowment Fund or the William A. Gregory Clinical Education Fund in Lung Transplant Care, c/o the University of Virginia Transplant Center, P.O. Box 800265, Charlottesville, Va. 22908.