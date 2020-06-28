William H. Wallace
1927-2020
Beloved husband and father, William Harlan "Bill" Wallace, passed away on Saturday, the 20th of June 2020. He was 93 years of age.
Bill was born to John T. Wallace and Lena Mae Wallace in Stamford, Texas, on the 7th of March 1927. He and his family moved to Dallas in 1936 where he remained until he left home to join the ROTC and attend college. He graduated from SMU in 1948 as a Second Lieutenant with a degree in engineering.
Bill married his beloved wife Jamesene in 1951. For the first 10 years of their marriage, while growing a family, Bill and Jamesene moved 13 times in connection with Bill's work. Bill and Jamesene finally settled in Houston and have remained to the present.
Bill and Jamesene have been long-time members of South Main Baptist Church where he served in the church lay ministry assisting family members of MD Anderson patients. Bill was a member of the Mainstreamers at the Church and truly enjoyed domino games with the group.
Bill is survived by his wife Jamesene Temple Wallace; his son, Buckner Wm. Wallace and his wife Melinda; and daughter, Susan Wallace and her husband Leamon Green. Additionally, Bill is survived by granddaughters, Julie Anne Wallace and Isabelle Wallace-Green; and great –grandchildren, Jacob, Jolie, and Jacqueline Wallace-Ellis. Bill is preceded in death by his brother, John T. Wallace, Jr.; sisters, Mary Love Wallace and Martha Ruth Patterson; and children, Brian James Wallace and Karen Jean Wallace.
The family will gather for a private interment at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston.
The family will gather for a private interment at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston.
Bill loved people. He was always kind and never met a stranger. He always saw the good in everyone he met. He will be missed by many.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.